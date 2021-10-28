Left Menu

Singapore reports 3,432 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths

Last week, the city-state extended its social curbs for around a month in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ease the pressure on the healthcare system. Singapore's health ministry said it was closely monitoring the trends for the next few days after the "unusual surge" of 5,324 new infection cases reported on Wednesday.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:54 IST
Singapore reported 3,432 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a day after recording its highest single-day rise in cases which the city-state's healthy ministry described as an "unusual surge."

It also reported 15 new deaths, five more than the previous day. The deceased, aged between 62 and 98 years, had various underlying medical conditions, the ministry said. A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. Last week, the city-state extended its social curbs for around a month in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

Singapore's health ministry said it was closely monitoring the trends for the next few days after the "unusual surge" of 5,324 new infection cases reported on Wednesday. Intensive care unit usage eased to 72.8%, from about 80% on Wednesday. Singapore, which has set aside 200 ICU beds to be used by COVID-19 patients, can add 100 more at a short notice, the health ministry has said. More than 80% of Singapore's population has been vaccinated against the virus, with 14% receiving booster doses.

