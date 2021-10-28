Left Menu

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh sees 31 new cases, zero death

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus positive case tally rose to 10,05,957 on Thursday with 31 new infections, a health official said.No fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 13,575, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:28 IST
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh sees 31 new cases, zero death
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus positive case tally rose to 10,05,957 on Thursday with 31 new infections, a health official said.

No fatality due to the virus was reported in the state during the day, which kept the death toll unchanged at 13,575, he said. The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,097 after three patients were discharged from hospitals while six others completed their home isolation during the day. There are 285 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

''Durg district recorded seven new cases, while two districts, including Raipur recorded five coronavirus cases each and three districts, including Raigarh saw three cases each. Also, five districts, including Bilaspur recorded one case each. No fresh cases were reported in 17 districts,'' he said.

As 23,331 samples were tested during the day, the cumulative test count in the state increased to 13,627,926.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,957, new cases 31, death toll 13,575, recoveries 9,92,097, active cases 285, tests done so far 13,627,926.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021