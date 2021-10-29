Mexico's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises to 287,631
Updated: 29-10-2021
Mexico added 357 new confirmed coronavirus fatalities on Thursday, health ministry data showed, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 287,631.
Officials have said the ministry's official figures likely represent a significant undercount of COVID-19 deaths due to a lack of widespread testing.
