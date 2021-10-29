Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that the administration will continue working on prescription drug pricing after it did not make it into U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion signature spending plan.

S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19'

South Korea said on Friday it will drop all operating-hour curbs on restaurants and cafes and implement its first vaccine passport for high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas and bars, as it tries to "live with COVID-19". The first phase will go into effect on Monday and last for a month, officials said, with plans calling for all restrictions to be scrapped by February.

U.S. administers 417.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 417,795,537 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 510,735,525 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 416,154,424 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 27 out of 507,637,305 doses delivered.

Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The World Health Organization and other aid groups appealed to leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies to fund a $23.4 billion plan to bring COVID-19 vaccines, tests and drugs to poorer countries in the next 12 months. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Australia's COVID-19 vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

COVID-19 vaccines have arrived at Australia's Casey research station in Antarctica, authorities said on Friday, allowing expeditioners to be inoculated before they journey back home to a country reopening to the world. Australia is gradually easing pandemic restrictions as it boosts vaccination levels after its southeast was rocked by a third wave of infections fuelled by the Delta variant.

Trauma linked to PTSD in healthcare workers less likely due to pandemic - study

Signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) seen in frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic may be linked to trauma that occurred earlier in their lives, according to a study from Oxford University. About three-fourth of the 103 healthcare workers assessed reported a trauma that was unrelated to their work during the pandemic, according to the study published on Friday.

UK study finds vaccinated people easily transmit Delta variant in households

The Delta coronavirus variant can transmit easily from vaccinated people to their household contacts, a British study found on Thursday, although contacts were less likely to get infected if they were vaccinated themselves. The Imperial College London study illustrates how the highly transmissible Delta variant can spread even in a vaccinated population.

English regulators to consider use of e-cigarettes by health service

Health regulators in England have paved the way for e-cigarettes to be prescribed by doctors for the first time in any country to help people stop smoking tobacco, Britain's health ministry said on Friday. Manufacturers of e-cigarettes will be able to submit their products for checks and possibly regulatory approval for use in the country's National Health Service, the ministry said in a statement.

G20 should redistribute surplus COVID-19 vaccines, ex-leaders say

The leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies should use a meeting this weekend in Rome to agree how to transfer surplus COVID-19 vaccines to low-income countries, a group of former presidents and prime ministers said on Friday. In a letter to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, one hundred former leaders and government ministers from around the world urged him to use the G20 summit to address what they said was an unfair distribution of vaccines.

Exclusive: Tens of millions of J&J COVID-19 shots sit at Baltimore factory - sources

An estimated 30 million to 50 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine made early this year sits idle in Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant in Baltimore awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to ship, two sources familiar with the matter said. Emergent, a contract drug manufacturer, is waiting for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve release of those doses. The agency must still inspect and authorize the plant before Emergent can ship newly manufactured drug substance, one of the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)