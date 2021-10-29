Ukraine reports record daily high of 26,870 new coronavirus cases - ministry

Ukraine registered a record daily high of 26,870 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, exceeding the previous high of 26,071 a day earlier, the health ministry said on Friday.

Ministry data also showed 648 new coronavirus-related deaths.

Ukraine's pandemic tally of infections stands at 2.88 million, with 66,852 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)