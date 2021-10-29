One new COVID-19 case in Andamans

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the archipelago to 7,651, a health department official said on Friday.

The union territory had recorded zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and two cases on Wednesday.

The archipelago now has six active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

A total of 7,516 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has far tested 5,94,049 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.29 per cent.

A total of 4,88,212 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, of which 2,93,466 have received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,94,746 both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

