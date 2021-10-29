Left Menu

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 29-10-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 12:29 IST
One new COVID-19 case in Andamans
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally in the archipelago to 7,651, a health department official said on Friday.

The union territory had recorded zero COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and two cases on Wednesday.

The archipelago now has six active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district while the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

A total of 7,516 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The administration has far tested 5,94,049 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.29 per cent.

A total of 4,88,212 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far, of which 2,93,466 have received the first dose of the vaccine and 1,94,746 both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

