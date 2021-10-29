Left Menu

Russia reports record COVID-19 daily death toll

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Friday reported 1,163 new COVID-19 deaths, its highest one-day toll of the pandemic, amid a surge in cases that has forced officials to reimpose partial lockdown measures.

Deaths have set new records in nine of the past 11 days. The coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 39,849 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 7,511 in Moscow.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow reintroduced partial lockdown measures on Thursday, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

