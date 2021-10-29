Left Menu

Researchers identify potential new treatment for COVID-19

Researchers during a recent study identified a potential new treatment that suppresses the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

29-10-2021
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Researchers during a recent study identified a potential new treatment that suppresses the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. In order to multiply, all viruses, including coronaviruses, infect cells and reprogramme them to produce novel viruses. The study 'Targeting the pentose phosphate pathway for SARS-CoV-2 therapy' has been published by the scientific journal Metabolite.

The research revealed that cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 can only produce novel coronaviruses when their metabolic pentose phosphate pathway is activated. When applying the drug benfooxythiamine, an inhibitor of this pathway, SARS-CoV-2 replication was suppressed and infected cells did not produce coronaviruses.

The research from the University of Kent's School of Biosciences and the Institute of Medical Virology at Goethe-University, Frankfurt am Main, found the drug also increased the antiviral activity of '2-deoxy-D-glucose'; a drug which modifies the host cell's metabolism to reduce virus multiplication. This shows that pentose phosphate pathway inhibitors like benfooxythiamine are a potential new treatment option for COVID-19, both on their own and in combination with other treatments.

Additionally, Benfooxythiamin's antiviral mechanism differs from that of other COVID-19 drugs such as remdesivir and molnupiravir. Therefore, viruses resistant to these may be sensitive to benfooxythiamin. Professor Martin Michaelis, University of Kent, said, "This is a breakthrough in the research of COVID-19 treatment. Since resistance development is a big problem in the treatment of viral diseases, having therapies that use different targets is very important and provides further hope for developing the most effective treatments for COVID-19."

"Targeting virus-induced changes in the host cell metabolism is an attractive way to interfere specifically with the virus replication process," added Professor Jindrich Cinatl from Goethe-University Frankfurt (ANI)

