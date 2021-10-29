Yellen expects inflationary pressures to ease by second half of 2022
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she still sees inflation as a temporary result of severe supply chain bottlenecks, and expects price increases to normalize during 2022 as people get back to work and demand shifts back to services.
"As demand shifts back to services and supply has a chance to adjust, I believe that price increases will normalize and we'll see lower monthly inflation rates, I think, by the second half of (2022)," Yellen told CNN in an interview in Rome.
