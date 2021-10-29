Fragrance-Free Shampoo For Psoriasis

Between 50 percent and 80 percent of people with psoriasis have scalp psoriasis. Psoriasis shampoo is a simple and effective treatment often prescribed for scalp psoriasis. Generally, these remedies are medicated shampoos or fragrance-free shampoos for sensitive skin.

Treatments for Scalp Psoriasis

Finding the right product to treat scalp psoriasis can be challenging. Any product used when you have psoriasis generally needs to meet two important requirements:

It needs to effectively address the psoriasis symptoms like scaling, itching, and flaking. It cannot trigger or worsen the psoriasis symptoms it is designed to address.

Scalp psoriasis can be stubborn. In consultation with a dermatologist, you may find that one or a combination of the following treatments for scalp psoriasis can help:

Medicated shampoos

Other topical medications applied to the scalp

Plaque softeners

Injections

UV treatments

Systemic medicines such as biologics

Over-the-Counter Shampoos for Scalp Psoriasis

Some shampoos and treatments available over the counter (OTC) can help soften psoriasis plaques or heal the skin on your scalp.

Coal Tar Shampoo

Coal tar is one of two OTC treatments approved to treat scalp psoriasis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Coal tar shampoo can also be employed as an anti-dandruff shampoo.

Zinc Pyrithione Shampoo

Zinc pyrithione shampoos are usually recommended to treat severe dandruff, but they can often help reduce the itching and skin flaking that is a part of scalp psoriasis, too.

Ketoconazole Shampoo

Ketoconazole is considered an antifungal agent, but shampoos containing antifungals like ketoconazole can be used to treat scalp psoriasis. Ketoconazole shampoos are available both over the counter and by prescription depending on strength.

Selenium Sulfide

Selenium sulfide is another ingredient commonly found in over-the-counter shampoos recommended for scalp psoriasis.

Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is an ingredient found in some shampoos that can soften especially thick psoriasis scales. Salicylic acid is most commonly known as an acne medication, and it works by helping the outermost layers of the skin to shed. Reducing the thick scales can help with the absorption of other topical psoriasis medication.

Prescription Shampoos for Scalp Psoriasis

The first-line prescription shampoo for scalp psoriasis is typically clobetasol. It's a topical steroid available as prescription shampoo, lotions, and other topical solutions. Clobetasol shampoos are specifically created and approved for use against psoriasis. Clobetasol also helps manage scalp psoriasis build-up after the psoriasis plaques have cleared.

Finding the Best Psoriasis-Friendly Products

Every product comes with the risk of side effects, including allergic reactions and worsening of psoriasis symptoms such as hair loss. Not every product will be effective for everyone; it may take some trial and error. Work with your psoriasis treatment providers to get the best solution to your scalp psoriasis.

