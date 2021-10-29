Left Menu

Fragrance-Free Shampoo For Psoriasis

Nyaka Mwanza | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:33 IST
Fragrance-Free Shampoo For Psoriasis
Image Credit: Mathilde Langevin on Unsplash

Between 50 percent and 80 percent of people with psoriasis have scalp psoriasis. Psoriasis shampoo is a simple and effective treatment often prescribed for scalp psoriasis. Generally, these remedies are medicated shampoos or fragrance-free shampoos for sensitive skin.

Treatments for Scalp Psoriasis

Finding the right product to treat scalp psoriasis can be challenging. Any product used when you have psoriasis generally needs to meet two important requirements:

  1. It needs to effectively address the psoriasis symptoms like scaling, itching, and flaking.
  2. It cannot trigger or worsen the psoriasis symptoms it is designed to address.

Scalp psoriasis can be stubborn. In consultation with a dermatologist, you may find that one or a combination of the following treatments for scalp psoriasis can help:

  • Medicated shampoos
  • Other topical medications applied to the scalp
  • Plaque softeners
  • Injections
  • UV treatments
  • Systemic medicines such as biologics

Over-the-Counter Shampoos for Scalp Psoriasis

Some shampoos and treatments available over the counter (OTC) can help soften psoriasis plaques or heal the skin on your scalp.

Coal Tar Shampoo

Coal tar is one of two OTC treatments approved to treat scalp psoriasis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Coal tar shampoo can also be employed as an anti-dandruff shampoo.

Zinc Pyrithione Shampoo

Zinc pyrithione shampoos are usually recommended to treat severe dandruff, but they can often help reduce the itching and skin flaking that is a part of scalp psoriasis, too.

Ketoconazole Shampoo

Ketoconazole is considered an antifungal agent, but shampoos containing antifungals like ketoconazole can be used to treat scalp psoriasis. Ketoconazole shampoos are available both over the counter and by prescription depending on strength.

Selenium Sulfide

Selenium sulfide is another ingredient commonly found in over-the-counter shampoos recommended for scalp psoriasis.

Salicylic Acid

Salicylic acid is an ingredient found in some shampoos that can soften especially thick psoriasis scales. Salicylic acid is most commonly known as an acne medication, and it works by helping the outermost layers of the skin to shed. Reducing the thick scales can help with the absorption of other topical psoriasis medication.

Prescription Shampoos for Scalp Psoriasis

The first-line prescription shampoo for scalp psoriasis is typically clobetasol. It's a topical steroid available as prescription shampoo, lotions, and other topical solutions. Clobetasol shampoos are specifically created and approved for use against psoriasis. Clobetasol also helps manage scalp psoriasis build-up after the psoriasis plaques have cleared.

Finding the Best Psoriasis-Friendly Products

Every product comes with the risk of side effects, including allergic reactions and worsening of psoriasis symptoms such as hair loss. Not every product will be effective for everyone; it may take some trial and error. Work with your psoriasis treatment providers to get the best solution to your scalp psoriasis.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021