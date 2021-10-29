FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Ukraine registered a record daily high of 26,870 new infections over the past 24 hours, exceeding the previous high of 26,071 a day earlier, the health ministry said. AMERICAS * Regulations governing deep-sea mining will take longer to finalise due to the global pandemic, a group of Latin American and Caribbean countries said. * The U.S. economy grew at its slowest pace in more than a year in the third quarter as a resurgence in cases further stretched global supply chains.
Leaders of the world's 20 largest economies are set to commit to supporting efforts to shorten to 100 days the period needed to develop new vaccines, drugs, and tests in a pandemic, according to a draft joint document. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Russia reported 1,163 new deaths, its highest one-day toll of the pandemic, amid a surge in cases that have forced officials to reimpose partial lockdowns. * Poland's total number of cases since the start of the pandemic passed 3 million, health ministry data showed, as the fourth wave of infections gathers pace.
* A Chinese jade trading hub on the border with Myanmar vowed strict control over domestic outbound travel to halt the spread of COVID-19, sustaining some of the toughest zero-tolerance policies in China. * Malaysia, which said it would proceed with the procurement of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children, announced its largest-ever budget to jump-start a pandemic-battered economy.
* South Korea will drop all operating-hour curbs on restaurants and cafes and implement its first vaccine passport for high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas, and bars. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* The European Commission suspended funding for its COVID-19 operations to the World Health Organization's (WHO) programs in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to concerns over the U.N. agency's handling of a sexual abuse scandal. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Takeda Pharmaceutical, the Japanese partner for Novavax's vaccine, is preparing to seek regulatory approval for a roll-out in Japan early next year, its top executive said. * An estimated 30 million to 50 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine made early this year sits idle in Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant in Baltimore awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to ship, two sources familiar with the matter said.
* The WHO said it was seeking further data from Merck on its experimental new antiviral COVID-19 pill and hoped to issue guidance in coming weeks. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Amazon and Apple earnings took the froth out of U.S. stock futures and world equities, though the euro held near one-month highs on eurozone rate raise hopes.
