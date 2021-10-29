Left Menu

Rajinikanth undergoes procedure to restore blood supply to brain

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday underwent a procedure to restore blood supply to brain and he is recovering well, a hospital here that is treating him said. Dr J Amalorpavanathan, a noted senior vascular surgeon who has served in several government medical institutions for decades told PTI that the CAR is a procedure to restore blood supply to the brain. PTI VGN SS SS

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:38 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday underwent a procedure to restore blood supply to the brain and he is recovering well, a hospital here that is treating him said. The top Tamil star was admitted on October 28, ''following an episode of giddiness,'' the hospital said.

Rajinikanth was ''thoroughly evaluated by an expert panel of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid Artery Revascularisation,'' a medical bulletin issued by Kauvery Hospital said. ''The procedure was performed successfully today and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days,'' the bulletin issued by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of the hospital said. Dr J Amalorpavanathan, a noted senior vascular surgeon who has served in several government medical institutions for decades told PTI that the CAR is ''a procedure to restore blood supply to the brain.''

