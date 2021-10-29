Left Menu

Sweden acted too slowly as pandemic hit, commission finds

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 29-10-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 15:48 IST
Sweden acted too slowly as pandemic hit, commission finds
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's response to the spread of the new coronavirus was too slow and preparations to handle a pandemic insufficient, a commission investigating the country's pandemic response said on Friday. "Sweden's handling of the pandemic has been marked by a slowness of response," the commission said in preliminary findings published on its website.

"The initial disease prevention and control measures were insufficient to stop or even substantially limit the spread of the virus in the country." Sweden's strategy, shunning lockdowns and measures such as face masks, made the country an outlier in the first year of the pandemic when many countries across Europe chose to implement tougher restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021