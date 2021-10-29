How Genes Influence Your Risk of MS

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, degenerative, neurological and autoimmune disease impacting the central nervous system (CNS), including the spinal cord, brain, and optic nerves. MS causes the body's immune system to mistakenly attack its own tissues. There are different types of MS, whose wide range of symptoms are related to the autoimmune response in the CNS.

Approximately 1 million people in the U.S. and 130,000 people in the U.K. are living with MS. While anyone can develop the disease, MS affects more women than men. It also affects certain races and ethnicities more than others, and has a higher prevalence in specific geographical regions, namely those that are farther from the equator. It is most commonly diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 30 years.

Scientists aren't sure exactly what causes MS, but the belief is that a combination of genetic and environmental factors contribute to a person's risk of the disease.

The Role of Genetics in Multiple Sclerosis

A person's chances or risk of developing MS increases depending on which and how many risk factors are at play in their life and environment. Environmental factors that play into the risk of MS include such things as smoking, toxin exposure, and infection. The rest of a person's risk — approximately 54 percent — is likely attributable to genetic factors.

A human's complete genetic set comprises around 20,000 genes. Each person has two copies of each of these 20,000 genes, one copy inherited from each parent. Some genes have been found to increase the likelihood that someone will develop MS. To date, around 230 genes have been identified that have some influence over whether or not a person has multiple sclerosis.

Each of these 230 genes increase a person's risk of developing MS to a certain, limited degree. There isn't one gene in particular that triggers MS to develop, and scientists do not yet know what precise combination of genes and other triggering factors may determine whether or not a person will eventually develop MS.

Multiple Sclerosis and Heredity

Given the genetic component, is MS hereditary? Not quite — the risk of developing multiple sclerosis is higher for people who already have someone with MS in their family, yes, but most people with MS have no family members with the condition. A hereditary condition would be passed on from parent to child.

Familial Risk of MS

The risk of developing MS among the general global population is about 1 in 625, but that number goes up if you share genes with a family member who has MS:

The risk for the identical twin of someone with MS (who has the same genetic information) is about 30 percent.

A first-degree relative, such as the child of a parent with MS, has an approximately 1 in 48, or 2 percent, risk of developing MS.

For second degree relatives, such as grandparents and grandchildren, the risk of developing MS is 1 in 100.

The increased risk among family members points to MS's genetic risk component. However, studies of MS among identical twins prove that genetics are not the only factor at play. An inherited condition would see either both identical twins develop the condition or both be free of it.

