WHO confirms that Tedros lone candidate for director-general election in May - statement

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that its current director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the only candidate nominated for the U.N. agency's elections in May.

"WHO can announce that a single candidate was proposed by Member States by the 23 September 2021 deadline: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is the incumbent Director-General," the WHO said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that Tedros was the only nominated candidate, citing Western diplomats.

