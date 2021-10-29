WHO confirms that Tedros lone candidate for director-general election in May - statement
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:21 IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that its current director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is the only candidate nominated for the U.N. agency's elections in May.
"WHO can announce that a single candidate was proposed by Member States by the 23 September 2021 deadline: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is the incumbent Director-General," the WHO said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday, Reuters reported that Tedros was the only nominated candidate, citing Western diplomats.
