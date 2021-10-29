Left Menu

England's COVID prevalence rises to new highest level since January, ONS says

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:39 IST
The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 50 people in the week ending Oct 22, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, reaching its highest level since the start of the year.

The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its fifth straight week, having been at 1 in 55 people in the previous week.

Prevalence was last at 1 in 50 people in the week ending January 2.

