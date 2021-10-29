Ladakh reports 5 new Covid cases

Ladakh recorded five new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 20,930 while the active cases have risen to 49, officials said on Friday.

Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

Three Covid patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of cured people to 20,673, they said.

All the new cases were reported from Leh, they said.

A total of 393 sample reports in Ladakh were found to be negative, they said, adding no death was reported on Thursday.

The total COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh have gone up to 49, including 45 in Leh and 4 in Kargil, they said.

