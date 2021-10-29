Left Menu

Novel drug treatment for COVID-19 identified

PTI | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 17:53 IST
Novel drug treatment for COVID-19 identified
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Researchers have identified a potential new drug treatment that suppresses the reproduction of SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, in infected cells.

To multiply, all viruses infect cells and reprogramme them to produce novel viruses, the researchers said.

The study, published recently in the journal Metabolites, shows that cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 can only produce novel coronaviruses when a metabolic pathway called pentose phosphate pathway is activated.

The researchers from the University of Kent in the UK and Goethe-University in Germany found that the drug benfooxythiamine, an inhibitor of this metabolic pathway, suppressed reproduction of SARS-CoV-2, and infected cells did not produce coronaviruses.

''This is a breakthrough in the research of COVID-19 treatment,'' said Professor Martin Michaelis from the University of Kent.

''Since resistance development is a big problem in the treatment of viral diseases, having therapies that use different targets is very important and provides further hope for developing the most effective treatments for COVID-19,'' Michaelis said.

The researchers found that benfooxythiamine also increased the antiviral activity of '2-deoxy-D-glucose', another drug which modifies the host cell's metabolism to reduce virus multiplication.

This shows that pentose phosphate pathway inhibitors like benfooxythiamine are a potential new treatment option for COVID-19, both on their own and in combination with other treatments, they said.

The researchers noted that the drug's antiviral mechanism differs from that of other potential COVID-19 drugs such as remdesivir and molnupiravir.

They noted that viruses resistant to these drugs may, therefore, be sensitive to benfooxythiamin.

''Targeting virus-induced changes in the host cell metabolism is an attractive way to interfere specifically with the virus replication process,'' Professor Jindrich Cinatl from Goethe-University added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021