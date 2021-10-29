Left Menu

England's COVID R number rises to 1.1-1.3

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-10-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 18:05 IST
  • United Kingdom

England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have risen to between 1.1 and 1.3, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, and the epidemic is estimated to be growing.

An R number between 1.1 and 1.3 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 13 other people. Last week R was estimated between 1.0 and 1.2.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between +1% and +3%, unchanged from the previous week.

