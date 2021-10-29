Health News Roundup: S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19'; No crowd surfing, orderly queues: Ireland lays down new COVID-19 rules and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19'

South Korea said on Friday it will drop all operating-hour curbs on restaurants and cafes and implement its first vaccine passport for high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas and bars, as it tries to "live with COVID-19". The first phase will go into effect on Monday and last for a month, officials said, with plans calling for all restrictions to be scrapped by February.

No crowd surfing, orderly queues: Ireland lays down new COVID-19 rules

Crowd surfing will not be permitted at concerts in Ireland and nightclub goers must form a socially distanced queue to buy drinks, under new guidelines issued by the government for recently reopened venues. Irish nightclubs opened their doors for the first time since March 2020 last weekend, while theatres and concert venues also returned to full capacity as the government lifted most curbs that had made up one of Europe's toughest lockdown regimes.

Kosovo pays high health price for cheap coal power targeted by climate talks

Skender Smajli, 64, spends 15 hours a day on an oxygen tube because of what his doctors say is chronic pulmonary disease incurred from decades of exposure to air pollution emitted by old coal-fired factories common in the Balkans. Smajli lives in a village outside the Kosovo town of Obilic, home to two coal-fired power plants of the sort blamed in part for planet-warming emissions causing climate change, the subject of global COP26 talks starting in Glasgow, Scotland on Oct. 31.

'We have to survive': some businesses flout Moscow COVID-19 lockdown

Some businesses flouted the Russian capital's new lockdown measures on Friday saying they needed to make ends meet amid a lack of state support, as nationwide deaths from COVID-19 hit a new record daily high blamed on slow vaccination take-up.

The restrictions allow only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets to remain open, while schools and state kindergartens are shut. Bars, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to operate takeaway and delivery services.

Tedros sole nominee as WHO chief, U.N. agency says

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has steered the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is on course to serve a second five-year term as head of the World Health Organization (WHO) after being the only candidate nominated by 28 countries. Tedros, a former health and foreign minister of Ethiopia, was the first African elected WHO director-general in May 2017.

England's COVID prevalence rises to highest since start of year, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England hit its highest level since the start of the year, reaching around 1 in 50 people in the week ending Oct. 22, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday. The prevalence of infections rose for a fifth straight week, having been at 1 in 55 people in the previous week, the ONS said.

England's COVID R number rises to 1.1-1.3

England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have risen to between 1.1 and 1.3, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, and the epidemic is estimated to be growing. An R number between 1.1 and 1.3 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 13 other people. Last week R was estimated between 1.0 and 1.2.

G20 want 70% of world vaccinated by mid-2022, set up task force for pandemic fight

Finance and health ministers from the world's 20 biggest economies (G20) said on Friday they wanted 70% of the world's population vaccinated against COVID-19 over the next eight months and created a task force to better fight the pandemic. "To help advance toward the global goals of vaccinating at least 40 percent of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70 percent by mid-2022 ... we will take steps to help boost the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and inputs in developing countries and remove relevant supply and financing constraints," the G20 ministers said in a communique seen by Reuters.

G20 set to commit to cutting period to develop vaccines in pandemic- draft

Leaders of the world's 20 largest economies are set to commit to supporting efforts to shorten to 100 days the period needed to develop new vaccines, drugs and tests in a pandemic, according to a draft joint document. In normal circumstances developing vaccines takes more than a decade, but the COVID-19 pandemic spurred an unprecedented rush in research, trials and regulatory procedures that made it possible to have vaccines ready in less than a year.

Takeda eyeing early 2022 rollout of Novavax's COVID-19 shot in Japan - CEO

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, the Japanese partner for Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, is preparing to seek regulatory approval for a roll out in Japan early next year, its top executive said on Friday. Novavax delayed filing for U.S. approval to the end of this year, and Politico reported this month that the Maryland-based company has faced production and quality problems. The drugmaker filed for conditional authorisation to British regulators on Wednesday and with Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration on Friday.

