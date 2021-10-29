Left Menu

AP reports 481 new COVID-19 cases, one death

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered 481 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,65,716, while the death toll rose to 14,367 with one more death.

With 385 people being cured, total recoveries stood at 20,46,512, leaving 4,837 active cases.

East Godavari district accounted for the highest number of new cases with 157 followed by Chittoor at 76, a state government bulletin said, providing details during the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

The lone death was reported in Krishna district.

East Godavari district topped the chart with 1072 active cases followed by Chittoor-889.

Over 39,000 samples were examined today and cumulatively more than 2.94 crore samples have been tested.

