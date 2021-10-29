Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:26 IST
UP first state to administer 13 crore Covid vaccine doses: CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state has become the first in the country to administer 13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses and asked the people to get inoculated against the virus.

''Today UP has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of 13 crore doses of Covid vaccine. This historic achievement is dedicated to the guidance of respected Prime Minister, commitment of Corona warriors and disciplined public cooperation,'' the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

''When it's your turn, you must also get the vaccine 'Teeka Jeet ka','' he added.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed eight fresh Covid cases while 12 people were discharged after treatment, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

So far, 16,87,135 people have recovered from COVID-19 in UP, he said, adding that the state now has 98 active cases.

