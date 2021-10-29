Doctors at ISIC walk ramp wearing designer lab coats

Donning exclusively designed hand-painted lab coats, doctors and healthcare staff of the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) here turned showstoppers for a unique fashion show, titled 'Walking Art'.

The show, designed and curated by artist Neeraj Mittra, was aimed to celebrate the selfless dedication of the healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 80 doctors, nurses and other senior doctors dazzled the runway in hand-painted lab coats and walked the ramp with confidence and élan, leaving the audience in awe of their hidden talent.

''This is a welcome break for all of us after one of the most demanding periods of our lives. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are adapted to work behind the scenes. Being in the limelight is not something we are used to, but thanks to the efforts and trust of the curator, artists and their team, we got this unique opportunity. This is an evening well spent. We really appreciate the efforts made by our artists' community,'' said Dr HS Chhabra, Medical Director and Chief of spine service at ISIC, New Delhi.

Besides the fashion show, the event also hosted a Bollywood-themed musical performance ''Zangoora'' and a stand-up act by comedian Jaspreet Singh.

Mrs India World (2019-20) Rashi Jain, who walked the ramp with other doctors, and Khel Ratna awardee Paralympian Deepa Malik also attended the event.

