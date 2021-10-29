Moderna to supply 56.5 million more doses to global vaccine alliance GAVI
Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:57 IST
Moderna Inc on Friday announced a pact with the GAVI vaccine alliance to supply a further 56.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter of next year to low- and middle-income countries.
The doses will be in addition to an earlier commitment to supply 60 million doses, Moderna said.
