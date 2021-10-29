Left Menu

India, G-20 nations endorse need for strengthening health finance governance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 20:13 IST
India, G-20 nations endorse need for strengthening health finance governance
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday joined the G-20 health and finance ministers in highlighting the need for strengthening global health financing governance.

The joint meeting of the G-20 health and finance ministers in Rome is being held on the eve of the G20 Leaders' Summit on October 30-31.

Sitharaman participated in the G-20 ministerial meet for discussion on long-term challenges in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and strengthening global health financing governance. ''Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman joined #G20 Finance & Health Ministers in endorsing the Joint G20 Finance and Health Ministers Communique towards strengthening global health financing governance ahead of the #G20RomeSummit,'' the Finance Ministry tweeted.

G20 is a major international grouping that brings together 19 of the world's major economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the global population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

