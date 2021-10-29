UK records 43,467 COVID cases, 186 deaths
The United Kingdom recorded 43,467 new COVID cases on Friday and 186 deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease within 28 days, data showed.
On a seven-day basis, cases were down 12.7% on the week before, while deaths, which typically lag cases, were up 12.6%.
