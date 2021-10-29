Left Menu

Italy reports 33 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 5,335 new cases

Italy reported 33 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 50 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,335 from 4,866. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 349 from a previous 347. Some 474,778 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 570,335, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-10-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 21:12 IST
Italy reported 33 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 50 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,335 from 4,866. Italy has registered 132,037 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.76 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,658 on Friday, up from 2,609 a day earlier. There were 18 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 32 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 349 from a previous 347.

Some 474,778 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 570,335, the health ministry said.

