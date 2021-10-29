Left Menu

Over 105 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The vaccination of the frontline workers FLWs started from February 2.The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against Covid from May 1.

29-10-2021
The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 105 crore on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.

More than 51 lakh (51,59,251) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Friday, the ministry said, adding that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports by late night.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, ''105 Crore Vaccines of Victory! Congratulations to the people as India's #COVID19 vaccination drive achieves new accolades.'' The countrywide vaccination drive against the viral disease was rolled out on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against Covid from May 1.

