U.S. FDA expected to authorize first COVID-19 vaccine for young children on Friday - NYT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's planning.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the agency's planning. The agency's decision will make it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States.

The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million children - many of whom are back in school for in-person learning - in the coming days. It comes after a panel of advisers to the FDA voted overwhelmingly https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-advisers-weigh-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine-children-2021-10-26 to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.

