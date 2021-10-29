Left Menu

First COVID-19 shot for young kids could get U.S. FDA authorization on Friday - NYT

The U.S. drug regulator is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/29/us/politics/covid-vaccine-children.html, citing people familiar with the agency's planning. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision will make it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States. It comes after a panel of advisers to the FDA voted overwhelmingly https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-advisers-weigh-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine-children-2021-10-26 to recommend the authorization on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 22:38 IST
First COVID-19 shot for young kids could get U.S. FDA authorization on Friday - NYT

The U.S. drug regulator is expected to authorize the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years on Friday, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/29/us/politics/covid-vaccine-children.html, citing people familiar with the agency's planning.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision will make it the first COVID-19 shot for young children in the United States. The FDA did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The decision is expected to make the vaccine available to 28 million American children - many of whom are back in school for in-person learning - in the coming days. It comes after a panel of advisers to the FDA voted overwhelmingly https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-fda-advisers-weigh-pfizerbiontech-covid-19-vaccine-children-2021-10-26 to recommend the authorization on Tuesday. An advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is scheduled to meet next week to consider recommendations on how the vaccine should be used in that age group. The CDC director will have the final say.

Only a few other countries, including China, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates, have so far cleared COVID-19 vaccines for children in this age group and younger. Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children aged 5 to 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021