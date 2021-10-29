Left Menu

Kerala Health Minister visits Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, to rectify deficiencies found

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday convened an emergency meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College authorities to rectify the deficiencies found during her visit to the college.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday convened an emergency meeting of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College authorities to rectify the deficiencies found during her visit to the college. The meeting was attended by the medical college principal, hospital superintendent and heads of various departments. The minister also visited the Medical College Hospital on Thursday night without any prior information.

The meeting was convened to find a solution to the issues raised to the health minister directly by patients, bystanders and staff in the emergency department and wards. "It was noticed that some staff members were standing aside without performing their duties. The reason for this was asked to be explained," the minister said.

She said that the names and details of those on duty should now be published on the notice board. "Failure to do so will result in disciplinary action. Strict instructions were given to follow the casualty protocol as ordered by the government," added Veena George. (ANI)

