Delhi reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and there was no fatality in the city due to the disease. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, the total count of coronavirus cases in the city has gone up to 14,39,788 and the active caseload in the city stands at 334.

The case fatality rate in the national capital is 1.74 per cent and the positivity rate is 0.06 per cent. With 48 more persons having recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the city has gone up to 14,39,788. The death toll stands at 25,091

A total number of 59,293 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Delhi including 45,731 RT-PCR tests and 13,562 rapid antigen tests. The bulletin said 2,93,11,912 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.

Beneficiaries vaccinated with 1st dose in last 24 hours stand at 20, 450 and cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated with 1st dose so far has reached 1,29,92,172. The bulletin said that 34, 828 beneficiaries have been vaccinated with a second dose in the last 24 hours and the total number of those who have got the second dose stands at 73,25,519. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)