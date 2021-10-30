Brazil registers 394 new COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 30-10-2021 03:00 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 02:58 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil on Friday reported 394 new COVID-19 deaths and 11,965 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data released by the Health Ministry.
Brazil has now registered 607,462 deaths due to the virus, the world's second highest death toll behind the United States.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- United States
- Brazil
Advertisement