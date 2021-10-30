As vaccination mandate looms, New York prepares for shortage of firefighters, police

New York City officials on Friday were preparing for shortages of firefighters, police officers and other first responders as a showdown looms between the city and its unvaccinated uniformed workforce, who face a 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT) deadline to be immunized. De Blasio, who announced the mandate nine days ago, said officials would manage any staffing gaps with overtime and schedule changes and by enlisting private ambulance companies to cover for the city's paramedics.

"We have all of the typical tools of how you use staff, move them around, how you use overtime," de Blasio told reporters on Thursday, adding that the city also faced staffing shortages last year when many first responders were infected with COVID. Leaders of unions representing firefighters and police officers have said the city could put more than one-third of their members on unpaid leave when enforcement of the vaccine mandate takes effect on Monday.

Given the ongoing staffing shortages the department has been facing in a tight labor market, New York City should prepare to witness an "inevitable disaster by design" on Monday, Andrew Ansbro, president of Uniformed Firefighters Association, said at a briefing on Friday. Union leaders said members were not given adequate time to comply with the mayor's vaccination deadline.

Ansbro said his organization wanted to negotiate with the city to allow members to seek an exemption from the order for those who have recovered from the disease, religious or medical reasons. De Blasio has repeatedly refused to negotiate, he said. "Right now their livelihood is on the line and their paycheck is on the line," Ansbro said of his members.

The dispute in the United States' most populous city was the latest in a series of clashes across the country over public and private vaccination mandates. New York City's uniformed workers, including sanitation workers, have staged several protests this week, including one on Thursday outside the mayor's official residence. Many have said consideration should be given for the so-called natural immunity of those who have had COVID, which the firefighters' union says includes 70% of its members.

City health officials have said that while research has yet to determine the degree of immunity that previous COVID infections yield, it is widely agreed that vaccines increase protection - even for those who have been infected. De Blasio said only 76% of the uniformed workers facing the deadline have received at least one dose of a vaccine, compared with 86% of city workers overall. He said the lowest rate was among Fire Department employees at 64%, while nearly three-quarters of police employees have complied.

He stressed, however, that he expects those rates to rise significantly by Monday. The mayor pointed to earlier mandate deadlines for other New York state and city workers that prompted a rush for last-minute vaccinations by healthcare and education workers as the reality set in that their paychecks were about to stop coming.

"And then suddenly it becomes really clear what they have to do," de Blasio told reporters on Thursday. By the time a vaccination requirement for state healthcare workers kicked in on Sept. 27, Governor Kathy Hochul reported that 92% of hospital employees had gotten at least one dose and 85% were fully vaccinated, up from 77% a month earlier.

Thousands of city teachers and other school employees also waited until the final days before an Oct. 1 deadline, de Blasio said, with 96% of them currently vaccinated. Police and fire unions have filed lawsuits against the mandate. The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, which represents 24,000 officers, lost a bid earlier this week for a court order to halt the deadline, but has taken its request to a state appeals court where it is still pending.

The courts have generally not been sympathetic to efforts to block vaccine mandates. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor rejected https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-courts-sotomayor-lets-new-york-school-vaccine-mandate-remain-2021-10-01 a request by four teachers and teaching assistants to block the city's Oct. 1 mandate for school workers. And Justice Amy Coney Barrett in August denied a bid by Indiana University students to block that school's vaccine mandate.

In Chicago, a federal judge will rule by Monday on a request by a group of firefighters and other city workers to halt vaccine mandates ordered by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, both Democrats.

