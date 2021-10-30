Mexico registers 4,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Mexico added 4,001 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 320 more fatalities on Friday, health ministry data showed, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 287,951 and the total number of cases to 3,802,287.

Officials have said the ministry's official figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths due to a lack of widespread testing.

