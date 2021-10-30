Left Menu

Senior Congress leader GS Bali passes away

Senior Congress leader GS Bali passed away on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 06:55 IST
Senior Congress leader GS Bali passes away
Senior Congress leader GS Bali (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader GS Bali passed away on Saturday morning after a prolonged illness. He was aged 67 and breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

His son Raghubir Singh Bali confirmed the news on social media. "With a very heavy heart, I have to inform that my revered father and dear to all of you, Shri GS Bali ji is no more with us. Last night, he breathed his last at AIIMS, Delhi. My father may not be in this world but his ideals and guidance will remain in our hearts forever," informed RS Bali in a tweet in Hindi.

GS Bali was born in July, 1954 at Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021