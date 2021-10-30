Left Menu

Mainland China reports 78 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 29 vs 64 a day earlier

A total of 59 of the new infections were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement from the National Health Commission on Saturday, up from 48 a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in northern China, with infections reported in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing and Ningxia.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-10-2021 07:20 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 07:20 IST
Mainland China reported 78 new COVID-19 cases for Oct. 29, up from 64 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. A total of 59 of the new infections were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement from the National Health Commission on Saturday, up from 48 a day earlier.

Most of the new local cases were in northern China, with infections reported in Heilongjiang, Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Beijing and Ningxia. China reported 24 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 23 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

