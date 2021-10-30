Left Menu

COVID-19: MP govt to launch special vaccination drive from Nov 15 to cover entire population by year end

A special drive will be started from November 15 for the people who havent received first or the second jabs so far in a bid to achieve the total vaccination target by December 31, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing a meeting held to review the coronavirus situation in the state at his residence on Friday evening.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-10-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 09:19 IST
COVID-19: MP govt to launch special vaccination drive from Nov 15 to cover entire population by year end
  • Country:
  • India

After administering seven crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced to launch a special inoculation drive from November 15 by holding vaccination and testing camps at public events to cover its entire eligible population by the end of this year.

The state government had earlier held mega vaccination drives in August and September. The government also plans to make phone calls to those people, who have received their first vaccine dose, to remind them about getting the second jab. ''A special drive will be started from November 15 for the people who haven't received first or the second jabs so far in a bid to achieve the total vaccination target by December 31,'' Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing a meeting held to review the coronavirus situation in the state at his residence on Friday evening. He directed the officials to hold COVID-19 vaccination and testing camps during public programmes in the coming days.

Claiming that the pandemic situation in the state is under control, Chouhan said despite that a campaign should be run to sensitise people.

''School and college children should also be included in the awareness campaign so that they can encourage their parents to get vaccinated. Those people who got the first shot, but did not turn up for the second dose should be reminded by making phone calls through the call centre,'' he said. The chief minister also directed the authorities to continue focusing on COVID-19 testing, especially in Bhopal and Indore, which have been most hit by the pandemic. According to officials, an average of 58,000 coronavirus tests are being conducted everyday in the state. A total of 4.98 crore received the first dose, while 2 crore people got both the shots of vaccines, officials said, adding that 91 per cent of the state population has received the first dose, while only 36 per cent people have got both the shots.

An official release had said on Friday that 7,00,53,790 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state. So far, three districts including Bhopal, Indore and Agar have achieved the total first jab vaccination target.

On Friday, COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,832 with the addition of nine new cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, health department officials said.

The recovery count stood at 7,82,195, leaving the state with 113 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021