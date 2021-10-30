Left Menu

Individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V in Argentina are now eligible to enter EU

Sputnik V has helped reduce infections with COVID by more than 30 times in Argentina MOSCOW, Oct. 29, 2021 PRNewswire --The Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, Russias sovereign wealth fund announces that European Council has recommended adding Argentina to the list of countries for which travel restrictions, imposed as part of the fight with the pandemic, should be lifted.The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID is one of the main vaccines used during the vaccination campaign in Argentina, helping to reduce the number of daily COVID cases by more than 30 times during the last 5 months.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 30-10-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 09:37 IST
Individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V in Argentina are now eligible to enter EU
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Sputnik V has helped reduce infections with COVID by more than 30 times in Argentina MOSCOW, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that European Council has recommended adding Argentina to the list of countries for which travel restrictions, imposed as part of the fight with the pandemic, should be lifted.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID is one of the main vaccines used during the vaccination campaign in Argentina, helping to reduce the number of daily COVID cases by more than 30 times during the last 5 months. Thus Sputnik has played a decisive role in protecting population of Argentina and helping the country to stay among the leaders in the fight against coronavirus. RDIF welcomes the decision of the European Council to recommend allowing the member states to open borders for visitors from Argentina. The decision confirms success of Argentina's vaccination campaign.

A number of other countries including Bahrain, Jordan, UAE and Chile (where Sputnik V has also been authorized) are also on the list of countries for which travel restrictions are recommended to be lifted by the European Council.

On October 28, 2021 Israeli authorities granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. The total amount of countries, which allow visitors vaccinated with Sputnik V, has reached 101 in total.

Countries opening their borders for those who have received the Sputnik V vaccine are demonstrating the will to help their tourism industry and businesses to recover more quickly, welcoming of the waves of tourists and laying the new foundations for economic recoveries.

Separating authorization of COVID vaccines from vaccination certificates is another important step to avoiding vaccine discrimination and supporting governments' efforts in safely re-opening borders for both locals and tourists.

Alexey Urazov, Russian Direct Investment Fund, Director for External Communications, Mobile: +7 915 312 76 65, E-mail: Alexey.Urazov@rdif.ru; Andrew Leach / Maria Shiryaevskaya, Hudson Sandler, Tel: +44 (0) 20 7796 4133

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

New macOS vulnerability could allow attackers to bypass SIP: Microsoft

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; Romantic encounters between Cuban zoo animals surge during quarantine quiet

Odd News Roundup: S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats; R...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pricing after it falls out of spending bill; S.Korea eases curbs in first step toward 'living with COVID-19' and more

Health News Roundup: White House will keep working on prescription drug pric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021