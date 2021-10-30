Individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V in Argentina are now eligible to enter EU

Sputnik V has helped reduce infections with COVID by more than 30 times in Argentina MOSCOW, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that European Council has recommended adding Argentina to the list of countries for which travel restrictions, imposed as part of the fight with the pandemic, should be lifted.

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID is one of the main vaccines used during the vaccination campaign in Argentina, helping to reduce the number of daily COVID cases by more than 30 times during the last 5 months. Thus Sputnik has played a decisive role in protecting population of Argentina and helping the country to stay among the leaders in the fight against coronavirus. RDIF welcomes the decision of the European Council to recommend allowing the member states to open borders for visitors from Argentina. The decision confirms success of Argentina's vaccination campaign.

A number of other countries including Bahrain, Jordan, UAE and Chile (where Sputnik V has also been authorized) are also on the list of countries for which travel restrictions are recommended to be lifted by the European Council.

On October 28, 2021 Israeli authorities granted approval for entry of individuals vaccinated with the Sputnik V vaccine. The total amount of countries, which allow visitors vaccinated with Sputnik V, has reached 101 in total.

Countries opening their borders for those who have received the Sputnik V vaccine are demonstrating the will to help their tourism industry and businesses to recover more quickly, welcoming of the waves of tourists and laying the new foundations for economic recoveries.

Separating authorization of COVID vaccines from vaccination certificates is another important step to avoiding vaccine discrimination and supporting governments' efforts in safely re-opening borders for both locals and tourists.

