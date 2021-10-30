Left Menu

India conducts 11,76,850 COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours

A total of 11,76,850 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:32 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A total of 11,76,850 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today. A total number of 60,70,62,619 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,348 COVID-19 new cases on Friday, said the Ministry of Health and Family welfare. With this India's active caseload stands at 1,61,334. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

Also, the country has so far administered over 104.82 crore vaccine doses under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. (ANI)

Also Read: Dubai Expo 2020: India Pavilion announces agenda for 'Space Week'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

