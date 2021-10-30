China has given 75.8% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses-health official
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-10-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 12:54 IST
- Country:
- China
China has given 1.07 billion people complete COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Oct. 29, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said on Saturday.
That accounts for about 75.8% of China's 1.41 billion people.
A total of 2.26 billion vaccine doses had been given in China as of Oct. 29, official data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- National Health Commission
- Mi Feng
Advertisement