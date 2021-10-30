Left Menu

Russia's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record at 40,251

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-10-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia on Saturday reported 40,251 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, its highest single-day case tally since the start of the pandemic.

The government's coronavirus taskforce reported 1,160 deaths related to the virus, three short of the daily record of 1,163 set the day before.

Russia will go into a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November and the capital Moscow has reimposed a partial lockdown from Thursday, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

