Putin calls on G20 to accelerate mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines
Russian President Vladimir Putin called on G20 countries on Saturday to accelerate the mutual recognition of each other's COVID-19 vaccines.
Putin, who remotely addressed the G20 summit in Rome by video link, also said that the World Health Organization should be quicker to make decisions on approving vaccines.
