Covid: 37 new cases, zero death in Delhi

Delhi recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Saturday, while the positivity rate was 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi has recorded only four Covid-related deaths in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the infection.

Twenty-two patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,825. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091, it added.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 59,090 tests, including 45,021 RT-PCR, the previous day. There are 349 active cases of which 128 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 88, it added. In April and May, the city battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives with the issue of oxygen shortage at hospitals adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The Delhi government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of coronavirus in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds accommodating up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

The national capital has 10,000 ICU beds.

According to government data, over 2.03 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 73.6 lakh people have received both doses.

