UK reports 41,278 new COVID cases, 166 deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-10-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 20:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported 41,278 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 166 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 43,467 new infections and 186 deaths reported on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

