UK reports 41,278 new COVID cases, 166 deaths

Britain reported 41,278 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 166 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 43,467 new infections and 186 deaths reported on Friday.

