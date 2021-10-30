TN inoculates 17.14 lakh in 7th mega COVID vax drive

Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI): Tamil Nadu inoculated 17,14,111 people against Covid-19 in the seventh mega vaccination drive conducted across the state on Saturday, the health department said.

A total of 6,26,955 people received the first shot while 10,87,156 people received the second, a press release said.

The earlier camps were held on September 12, 19, 26 and on October 3, 10, and 23.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive that was conducted in over 32,205 camps between 7am and 7pm in places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

Among districts, Chennai topped the list by vaccinating 1,52,849 people followed by Villupuram 1,05,694 and Cuddalore 98,619 while Mayiladuthurai recorded the least with 10,872.

In view of the vaccination today, there would not be any special camp on October, the release said.

