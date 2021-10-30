Left Menu

101 new COVID-19 cases reported in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 101 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the total infected number of people to 3,32,154 while no fresh death due to the virus was reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the 101 fresh cases, 11 were from Jammu division and 90 from Kashmir division of the UT, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 42 cases followed by 25 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 886 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients was 3,26,836, the officials added.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic was 4,432 as no fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since Friday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

