COVID-19: Haryana reports zero death, 12 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:26 IST
Haryana reported no death due to COVID-19 on Saturday, while it added 12 new infections pushing the total case count to 7,71,241.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Of the fresh cases, Gurgaon reported nine and Faridabad district three.

No fresh case was reported from the state's remaining 20 districts.

The total active cases in the state were 111, while the overall recoveries stood at 7,61,058.

The recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, according to the bulletin.

