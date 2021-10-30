Left Menu

Covid: 27 new cases in Punjab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 22:38 IST
Covid: 27 new cases in Punjab
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab recorded 27 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 6,02,375, according to a medical bulletin.

One Covid-related fatality was reported from Hoshiarpur which took the death toll to 16,558, it said. Of the new cases, four each were reported from Fazilka and Rupnagar followed by three each in Faridkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Pathankot, it said.

The number of active cases stood at 251, according to the bulletin.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,566, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported six new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 65,346, it said, adding that the death toll stands at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 34, while the overall recoveries reached 64,492, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

NASA’s Juno mission findings offer first 3D look at Jupiter's atmosphere

 United States
2
Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Department of Science and Tech

Ministry of Earth Sciences Secy M Ravichandran gets additional charge of Dep...

 India
3
Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

Amit Shah launches 'Mera Parivaar-BJP Parivaar' membership drive in Lucknow

 India
4
Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burning

Nurture.farm inks pact with NAB Foundation, Nabard to eliminate stubble burn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021