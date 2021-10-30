Covid: 27 new cases in Punjab

Punjab recorded 27 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday that took the infection tally to 6,02,375, according to a medical bulletin.

One Covid-related fatality was reported from Hoshiarpur which took the death toll to 16,558, it said. Of the new cases, four each were reported from Fazilka and Rupnagar followed by three each in Faridkot, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Pathankot, it said.

The number of active cases stood at 251, according to the bulletin.

Twenty-seven people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,566, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported six new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 65,346, it said, adding that the death toll stands at 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 34, while the overall recoveries reached 64,492, it added.

