France's daily COVID-19 infections top 7,000 for first time since mid-Sept

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-10-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 23:02 IST
French health authorities reported 7,360 daily new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the first time the tally has topped 7,000 since Sept 21. In another sign the virus is ramping up again, the seven-day moving average of daily new cases reached a more than one month high of 5,669.

The cumulative total of new cases now stands at 7.16 million. Hospital cases - whose trend usually lags new case data by one to two weeks - were slightly down at 6,524 over 24 hours.

But compared to last Saturday's figure, the total is up by almost 200. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care rose by 5 in 24 hours to 1,039 and by 32 over a week.

France also registered 22 new deaths from the epidemic, taking the total to 117,643.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

